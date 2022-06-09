About this product
WEDDING CAKE™ Feminized: An unforgettable journey into the land of delight begins with a single taste of this Indica dominant SUPER POTENT fiend of a strain. Its family line oozes sweet and sour earthy scents with unmistakable vanilla aromas and old skunky undertones. An acclaimed fusion, famous for its creative, uplifting and euphoric relaxation properties.
The lab we use has chosen a more Indica dominant 80% Indica + 20% Sativa version for our WEDDING CAKE™, opting to evolve further the original Pink Cookies genetics “aka wedding cake” from the Barneys Farm vault originally created by Seed Junky Genetics.
Wedding Cake inherits much of its power from its Girl Scout Cookies parent, crossed with Cherry Pie, bringing a sophisticated twist from its OG and Durban Poison X Granddaddy Purple heritage.
The strain is so named because it is absolutely smothered in THC crystals, like a well iced wedding spectacular, with subtle purple and pinks during flowering.
WEDDING CAKE™’s eight-week flowering period means you could get your hands on her beckoning blossoms in super-fast time. You can expect solid, monster yields of around 650g/m2 indoor and up to 2kg outdoor. with a whopping 24% THC will make you feel like you are on your honeymoon again.
Outdoor harvest is in late September, when you’ll be glad you decided to grow this magnificent beast of a plant.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.