Our vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. Our ultimate goal is to help people, and their loved ones, live a happier, healthier life.



Our proprietary genetics allow us to naturally create a whole plant CBD extract that is highly concentrated in CBD and contains significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, and more. Cannabinoids work synergistically with each other and are more effective when they are found together versus when they are isolated. This is known as the entourage effect.



Our advanced cultivation program promises continued enhancement of our natural genetics and ensures a safe and regulated product, with unsurpassed potency and consistency. Our organic hemp plants are grown in Colorado with pristine rocky mountain water and harvested at peak perfection. We control the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf to guarantee our products are of the highest quality.



We use advanced subcritical and supercritical CO2 extraction to obtain a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients. This yields a more potent blend and requires no harsh chemical solvents. CO2 is safe to use in food products and is commonly found in carbonated beverages. Our bodies even produce CO2 when we breathe.



Supercharge Your Endocannabinoid System

Cannabinoid receptors located throughout the body are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is involved in a variety of physiological processes. When absorbed by the body, CBD increases the ECS’s ability to promote balance and optimal health. CBD is non-toxic and non-intoxicating.