Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals

Delta 8 THC Capsules - Full Spectrum

Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.

Available in 150-900mg

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil

Fast & Free 2-3 day shipping for all orders within the USA.

Disclaimer: To maintain compliance with regulations regarding Delta 8 THC, this product does not ship internationally or to the following US states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Do not operate heavy machinery when using this product.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!