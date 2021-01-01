About this product

CBDA Ashwagandha L-Theanine Gummies

CBDA Gummies provide the body with a day’s worth of essential vitamins along with a generous amount of cannabidiol with the benefits with Ashwagandha. Of course, this hemp extract is totally free of THC. Also, it provides you with a diverse array of compounds derived from hemp that all offer their own spectacular properties to the body while sharing a synergistic relationship with one another for more efficacy and bioavailability. The vitamins in this formula absorb easily into the body as they are derived from food sources that interact with the body’s cells.

Gummies contain a 100% all-natural, plant-based formula. It is gentle on the body and easy to digest, without overwhelming the system with too much sugar. The formula is totally vegan, making this product more inclusive than most of what’s on the market today.

Natural CBDA Multivitamins come in a 30-count jar, with 30 milligrams of pure, lab-tested and Colorado-derived hemp per piece. The elderberry flavor is a treat for the taste buds, and you’ll truly enjoy taking each and every dose as part of your daily routine.

Highlights:

Elderberry Flavored Gummies

No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners.

0% THC

Vegan & Natural

Ingredients:

Sugar

Tapioca Syrup

Water

Pectin Blend

All Natural Flavoring and coloring

Citric Acid

Hemp Derived Cannabinoids

FDA: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Therefore, this product is not intended to diagnose, create, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medication.

Keep out of reach from children.

Free shipping to 48 contiguous states, Doctor formulated, QR codes for lab tests, FDA compliant labels