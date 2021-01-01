About this product
Our cheesecake preroll is an Indica-dominant hybrid that can give you the deep feeling of mellowness that so many of us crave after a particularly tiring day. Stuffed in RAW cones that are vegan friendly and non-GMO to give you a even burn. Each puff supplies you with a naturally full-spectrum hemp experience while you get to enjoy a psychoactive buzz from the delta 8 itself. Meanwhile, the flower contains below the legal limit of delta 9 THC so that you can enjoy it responsibly.
Highlights:
Euphoric
Cheesecake & Berries aroma
Indica
Even Burn
Suggested Use:
Smoke
vape
Cook
bake
Nose:
Cheesecake preroll has the flavors of cheesecake & Berries Aroma
Potency:
Delta 8 – 8%
CBD – 1%
About this brand
NuTeir Hemp
NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!