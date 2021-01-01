About this product

Our cheesecake preroll is an Indica-dominant hybrid that can give you the deep feeling of mellowness that so many of us crave after a particularly tiring day. Stuffed in RAW cones that are vegan friendly and non-GMO to give you a even burn. Each puff supplies you with a naturally full-spectrum hemp experience while you get to enjoy a psychoactive buzz from the delta 8 itself. Meanwhile, the flower contains below the legal limit of delta 9 THC so that you can enjoy it responsibly.

Highlights:

Euphoric

Cheesecake & Berries aroma

Indica

Even Burn

Suggested Use:

Smoke

vape

Cook

bake

Nose:

Cheesecake preroll has the flavors of cheesecake & Berries Aroma

Potency:

Delta 8 – 8%

CBD – 1%