About this product
Each gummy contains 25 milligrams of pure, properly extracted delta 8 THC. This formulation is vegan, which is something that’s unique in the edibles market, allowing these gummies to be more inclusive than most that are out there. The delicious fruity flavor is certain to be a hit with your sweet tooth, while the delta 8 works in the body in a gentle yet effective manner.
Perks:
Vegan
Clear headed physcoactive effects
Relaxation
Suggested Use:
Take 1 gummy orally per servings. Micro-dose till desired effects
Perks:
Vegan
Clear headed physcoactive effects
Relaxation
Suggested Use:
Take 1 gummy orally per servings. Micro-dose till desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NuTeir Hemp
NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!