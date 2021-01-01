About this product

Each gummy contains 25 milligrams of pure, properly extracted delta 8 THC. This formulation is vegan, which is something that’s unique in the edibles market, allowing these gummies to be more inclusive than most that are out there. The delicious fruity flavor is certain to be a hit with your sweet tooth, while the delta 8 works in the body in a gentle yet effective manner.



Perks:



Vegan

Clear headed physcoactive effects

Relaxation



Suggested Use:



Take 1 gummy orally per servings. Micro-dose till desired effects