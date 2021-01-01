About this product
Our Northern Lights preroll offers this convenient form of a hemp experience along with one of the most popular Indica strains of the last several decades. Northern Lights is the ultimate mellowing strain, with its noted Indica effects that are calming yet capable of providing rushes of euphoria at the same time. Great for evening enjoyment, Northern Lights can help you escape your daily stresses when you’re in need of some “me time.”
Noted for its sweet and spicy pungent flavor profile, Northern Lights is a classic that has universal appeal. And, we’ve done it justice by securing it from the finest domestic farmers and rolling it up without a single additive so that you can enjoy it in its purest state. The flower is completely raw, and unprocessed in any way. This enhances its bioavailability so that you can enjoy stronger and faster-acting effects after just a couple of puffs. One pre-roll can last you through several smoking sessions, boasting undeniable value to hemp lovers who crave the raw stuff.
Highlights:
Indica
Organically grown
Relaxation
Nose:
Northern Lights has an irresistible flavor profile that’s sweet, spicy and pungent
Potency:
20.73% CBD
0.3% THC
NuTeir Hemp
NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!