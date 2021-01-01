NuTeir Hemp
1ml Delta 8 THC Vape Cart 900MG
6 Awesome flavors- Skywalker, Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, and Berry Gelato, Caribbean Dream Black Berry Kush.
This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived.
Introducing the newest cannabinoid to hit the market by the storm. With pure concentrate of Delta 8 @ 92% and 99%. No fillers and natural terpenes.
510 thread cartridge 1ML
Ceramic Coil for the best delivery
Glass and stainless steel
Testing at 92%+ (920 mg+) min
Ingredients: Pure Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid oil and natural Terperes (varies by flavor).
