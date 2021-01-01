NuTeir Hemp
About this product
Delta 8 Flower – Sour Diesel
Our delta 8 flower in Sour Diesel offers the glorious properties of this iconic strain which have been enhanced with the mildly psychoactive effects from the delta 8 THC. Delta 8 is a unique cannabinoid that has both uplifting and relaxing properties, and pairs beautifully with the terpene profile responsible for the effects of Sour Diesel. This flower is completely clean and unprocessed, offering top-shelf quality without any additives whatsoever. It offers a 13% delta 8 and 5% CBD blend carefully developed to promote the perfect balance of properties, while the flower itself has been infused with delta 8 using advanced methods that yield a cleaner and more consistent product. You will not find delta 8 flower of this quality anywhere else but here!
Highlights:
Sativa
Relaxation
Concentration
Increased energy without the edge
Suggested Use:
Smoke
vape
Cook
bake
Nose:
Delta 8 Sour Diesel gets its name from its extremely pungent diesel-like flavor
Our delta 8 flower in Sour Diesel offers the glorious properties of this iconic strain which have been enhanced with the mildly psychoactive effects from the delta 8 THC. Delta 8 is a unique cannabinoid that has both uplifting and relaxing properties, and pairs beautifully with the terpene profile responsible for the effects of Sour Diesel. This flower is completely clean and unprocessed, offering top-shelf quality without any additives whatsoever. It offers a 13% delta 8 and 5% CBD blend carefully developed to promote the perfect balance of properties, while the flower itself has been infused with delta 8 using advanced methods that yield a cleaner and more consistent product. You will not find delta 8 flower of this quality anywhere else but here!
Highlights:
Sativa
Relaxation
Concentration
Increased energy without the edge
Suggested Use:
Smoke
vape
Cook
bake
Nose:
Delta 8 Sour Diesel gets its name from its extremely pungent diesel-like flavor
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!