"The Coffee & a Baggadonuts bar pairs intense flavor with a powerful kick! This 500mg chocolate bar uses a special extra dark milk chocolate called Maracaibo Creolé, toasted donut crumbles, ground coffee/ 5mg of caffeine and of course, sprinkles!



This bar was made to commemorate the life and memory of Andy Soloducha, a friend and pillar of Nuthera and Panda Chocolates. The bar was named in honor of his namesake, “Andy Baggadonuts”.



Panda Chocolate is churned for a full day with predosed cocoa butter to ensure even dosing and maximum efficacy. Always ethically and sustainably sourced.



500mg THC distillate per package. 50mg THC distillate per square, 25mg per triangle. "

