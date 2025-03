Indulge in the rich taste of Swiss milk chocolate, Opus Lait (“Opus Lay”) and hazelnut gianduja (“john-DO-ya”)—a smooth hazelnut blend mixed with milk chocolate. Crunchy candied hazelnuts and a sprinkle of sea salt complete this bar, offering the perfect balance of creamy sweetness and savory crunch in every bite.



Panda Chocolate is churned for a full day with predosed cocoa butter to ensure even dosing and maximum efficacy. Always ethically and sustainably sourced.



300mg THC distillate per package. 30/15mg THC distillate per piece.

read more