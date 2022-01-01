About this product
Our high potency, full-spectrum, whole-plant CBD tinctures are carefully extracted using the CO2 method to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our high potency tinctures are 3rd party lab tested for potency and purity to assure safe consumption. We stand by our high potency premium quality full-spectrum CBD oil. This product is available in a 30ml bottle with child resistant dropper containing 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg. Our high potency CBD tinctures are made with whole-plant CBD and natural-organic peppermint, mandarin and lemon oil.
Based on research, it’s recommended to ingest the CBD hemp oil tincture sublingually (under the tongue) for better absorption and hold it for at least 30-60 seconds, then swallow
Suggested serving is 10 drops per dose and its recommended twice daily. Studies have shown for best results is to take the CBD hemp oil 1 hour before or after eating.
*For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD and its benefits.
*FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
*All products contain less then .3% of THC.
About this brand
Nutonic CBD
We are family owned and operated business. We started in this industry with the idea of helping people by educating them on the benefits of cannabidiol and to bring a quality product at an affordable price in this market place. Our hemp is grown on a domestic farm in Oregon with no pesticides, herbicide or chemicals and is extracted with the highest quality of standards to ensure it is safe for consumption. We do not believe in extracting our CBD using any solvents or chemicals and the CO2 method is really the only way to ensure clean product. All of our products have been 3rd party lab tested in three separate phases, first our hemp is tested by our cultivators in Oregon, secondly our product is tested at the stage of extraction and the last stage of 3rd party lab testing is done with the finish product.
