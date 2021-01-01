We are family owned and operated business. We started in this industry with the idea of helping people by educating them on the benefits of cannabidiol and to bring a quality product at an affordable price in this market place. Our hemp is grown on a domestic farm in Oregon with no pesticides, herbicide or chemicals and is extracted with the highest quality of standards to ensure it is safe for consumption. We do not believe in extracting our CBD using any solvents or chemicals and the CO2 method is really the only way to ensure clean product. All of our products have been 3rd party lab tested in three separate phases, first our hemp is tested by our cultivators in Oregon, secondly our product is tested at the stage of extraction and the last stage of 3rd party lab testing is done with the finish product.



Nutonic Inc.



