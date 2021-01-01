About this product

PRANA’S Aromatherapy Roll-on has been developed to aid in the support of targeted pain reduction, anxiety, inflammation, and many other health issues.



Our award-winning, essential oil-based, transdermal line of roll-on products are designed to provide targeted and large surface relief. Aromatherapy roll-ons are derived entirely from plants, are 100% chemical free, non-greasy and are absorbed quickly into the skin.



PRANA Hemp products are plant-based, condition-specific blends available in various delivery methods. Our whole plant medicinal products are hypoallergenic and lab tested for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes. NutriMed creates the highest quality products, for the lowest price possible. Our medical experts have formulated this supplement with the following benefits:



Natural aid to assist with pain and anxiety

Aids in the support of inflammation reduction

Fast-acting ingredients

Promotes healthy cell function and joint health

100% chemical free

Non-greasy

Non-GMO, vegetarian and gluten-free



PRANA’S Anytime Concentrated Aromatherapy Roll-on is easy to use! Roll onto your skin and let sit for 30 seconds. There are no limitations on the number of applications. This product is best used with PRANA Hemp Concentrated Nighttime Hemp Oil Drops and Uthrive Agility.



Our hemp derived oral, topical, and sublingual treatments come from our own substantial and personal success using these exact products, located in Colorado. We offer a 30-day money back guarantee.