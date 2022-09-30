About this product
Those in search of full-bodied relief and sensation will enjoy the amplifying effects of this blend. You will feel physical serenity wash through your body, from top to bottom and inside and out. The unique wild grade flavoring creates an intriguing taste, full of aroma without being overwhelming.
The terpene composition is mostly myrcene creating a dominant body calming sensation. Terpes like caryophellene and pinene amplify the warming, soothing and relaxing sensitiveness of this blend that enhances focus and amplifies touch. Lastly, linalool and humulene loose then body and allow alleviation to ensue.
Potency Results: THC: 69.88%, CBD: 8.55%
Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, humulene, linalool
*Individual batch testing on products may vary.
About this brand
Nuvata
Whether you’re looking for an aid to wellness and mindfulness or simply to add a little extra flavor to life, Nuvata’s premium vaporizers deliver cannabis that’s perfectly suited for your needs.
Our process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with our deep understanding of the ‘entourage effect’, allows us to create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we can customize sensational effects to provide a personalized experience.
Our premium vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so you can spend your time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. They are ready to use at the point of reveal and optimized to seamlessly blend into your daily routine.
Nuvata’s goal is to make it simple and easy for you to enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life.
