NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape brings you the ultimate convenience combined with an incredible tropical flavor profile. Get ready to experience the best of every puff with this pre-filled cartridge, packed with a potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, totaling over 1800mg+ per disposable. Crafted for a smooth, flavorful experience, it features a ceramic heating element to enhance each draw. No additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate perfection! Try it today and let your senses explore the exotic goodness.



Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features premium distillate from the iconic Maui Wowie strain. Known for its invigorating and uplifting effects, this sativa-dominant strain takes you on a tropical escape. Each inhale delivers vibrant flavors of sweet pineapple, citrus, and earthy herbal notes, perfect for those looking to boost their mood and creativity.



With the Maui Wowie strain, you’ll experience a refreshing burst of energy and positivity—so why wait? Grab one today and elevate your vape game!



Strain: Sativa-dominant

Flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Herbal

Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative

Main Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene

