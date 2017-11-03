NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable 2 Gram – Maui Wowie

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape brings you the ultimate convenience combined with an incredible tropical flavor profile. Get ready to experience the best of every puff with this pre-filled cartridge, packed with a potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, totaling over 1800mg+ per disposable. Crafted for a smooth, flavorful experience, it features a ceramic heating element to enhance each draw. No additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate perfection! Try it today and let your senses explore the exotic goodness.

Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features premium distillate from the iconic Maui Wowie strain. Known for its invigorating and uplifting effects, this sativa-dominant strain takes you on a tropical escape. Each inhale delivers vibrant flavors of sweet pineapple, citrus, and earthy herbal notes, perfect for those looking to boost their mood and creativity.

With the Maui Wowie strain, you’ll experience a refreshing burst of energy and positivity—so why wait? Grab one today and elevate your vape game!

Strain: Sativa-dominant
Flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Herbal
Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative
Main Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
