Hawaiian is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will give you a happy, vacation feeling. Creative but perhaps not so focused, this bud is great for a relaxing day. These light green buds have a sweet smell that brings to mind fresh tropical fruit.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
157
Eric420
dman77greeneyes
PuaManaPakalolo
emoelmo8295
PotConnoisseur
Find Hawaiian nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hawaiian nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Hawaiian
Hang tight. We're looking for Hawaiian nearby.