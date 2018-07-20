ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 157 reviews

Hawaiian

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 157 reviews

Hawaiian

Hawaiian is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will give you a happy, vacation feeling. Creative but perhaps not so focused, this bud is great for a relaxing day. These light green buds have a sweet smell that brings to mind fresh tropical fruit.

Effects

108 people reported 797 effects
Happy 71%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 41%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

157

Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Hawaiian smells really tropical and sweet with a little citrus thrown in but it tastes almost like nothing it's just really sweet it's like sugar there's no taste its just sweet , so I geuss the way to describe the taste is sugar cane. The effects come on quite quick right to the head really buzzy s...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for dman77greeneyes
Member since 2015
Upon reading the previous reviews of this happy little strain I felt it was necessary to go on a mission to get me some of my own. It was quite easy to find a place that had some, thank you Colorado. I was quite happy when I smelt the fluffy rich buds. It wasn't like anything I have ever smelt be...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
The history of Pakalōlō (the Hawaiian word for cannabis meaning: crazy or numbing tobacco; paka = tobacco, lōlō = crazy or numbing) in Hawai’i is a subject shrouded in mystery and myth, lost in the aromatic mists of time, similar to the now extinct dinosaurs of the hit movie Jurassic Park filmed her...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for emoelmo8295
Member since 2012
One of my top three and a childhood favorite. Nice fruity smell and ironically smells like Hawaii. Very good strain and is a must have. You have to try this strain sometime throughout your life.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for PotConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Hawaiian sativa is an interesting strain for me. Potent with a high THC concentration, smoking this flower out of a basic glass pipe, there were two sides. On one hand, I packed a fairly large bowl, smoke daily, and this bud got me straight up blazed. My girlfriend said it made me overly sarcastic a...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungrySleepy
Lineage

Strain
Hawaiian
First strain child
The Real McCoy
child
Second strain child
Pink Hawaiian
child

