NW KIND
Pie Hoe Pull N Snap 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pie Hoe effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!