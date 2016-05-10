ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tahoe OG Kush
  • Leafly flower of Tahoe OG Kush
  • Close up cannabis flower of Tahoe OG Kush

Hybrid

Tahoe OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 96 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1237 reviews

Tahoe OG Kush nugget
Tahoe OG Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

Effects

Show all
6876 reported effects from 865 people
Relaxed 71%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 32%
Stress 38%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,237

Show all

Avatar for Krshna
Member since 2012
This is without a doubt the strongest OG Kush I have ever tried. This is a very heavy, very potent strain of OG. It has the classic OG high but it's markedly stronger than any OG I've had in recent memory. The smell is the classic OG smell, piney and fresh. Just inhaling this weed lets you know i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for RobRobRob
Member since 2014
I gave it 5 stars because of the effectiveness of the targeted medicinal benefits it was bred for, and because of it's stable, balanced effects which are powerful enough to relax your mind and body at low doses, still allowing for creative functionality and uplifted euphoria/improved mood, or at gra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Tahoe OG is a really nice relaxing strain. Love these indica OG's that hit really hard and leave you feeling like, Wow, I'm really high. Relaxes stress and melts away any problems. Definitely a night time strain, this will eventually put you to sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Dalek
Member since 2015
I feel like a floaty cloud, wrapped in a marshmallow blanket that just got out of the dryer. I am not someone who typically smokes stronger strains, but this one is well worth the try. I tend to easy into the strengths as the night progresses. I am Indica and Hy/I smoker only. After a few hours of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jellyjam
Member since 2015
This definitely helps with anxiety. Recommended for anyone with anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More hungryLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More myrceneLeafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More euphoricLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More euphoric
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tahoe OG Kush
First strain child
Tahoe Frostbite
child
Second strain child
Blue Tahoe
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG KushUser uploaded image of Tahoe OG Kush
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Tips for growing Tahoe OG Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Tahoe OG Kush cannabis
The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia
The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia
The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days
The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Earthy Terpene Profiles
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Earthy Terpene Profiles

Most popular in