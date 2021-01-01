NW KIND
About this product
26% THC / 1.53% TERPS
This tasty indica strain is a cross between Brandywine and GMO Cookies. Brandywine produces a calm buzz with flavors of tea and chardonnay. While GMO cookies, an indica favorite, is known for its pungent aroma and heavily sedative high. Together they produce an exceptional smoke.
