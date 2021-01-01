DIY Oil by O2 CBD - 1000 mg per bottle. Full-Spectrum Oil with CBN, CBG, CBC and THC FREE
About this product
This simple bottle of MCT Oil (coconut oil) is infused with 1000mg of CBD. In addition, our PCR (phytocannabinoid rich) full-spectrum hemp extract includes CBN, CBG, CBC and a full terpene profile. Did we mention it has ZERO THC!
Do it yourself (DIY) All-purpose Premium CBD Oil – Add to anything like smoothies, coffee, vape, baked goods and even pets! Easy calibration - 50mg per teaspoon. Our formula is very simple and has a very "neutral" taste which can be added to anything and also offers a kick of Omega 3,6,9.
We are proud to be the go-to brand for Fibromyalgia groups with the DIY's ease of use, affordability and effectiveness.
Do it yourself (DIY) All-purpose Premium CBD Oil – Add to anything like smoothies, coffee, vape, baked goods and even pets! Easy calibration - 50mg per teaspoon. Our formula is very simple and has a very "neutral" taste which can be added to anything and also offers a kick of Omega 3,6,9.
We are proud to be the go-to brand for Fibromyalgia groups with the DIY's ease of use, affordability and effectiveness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
O2 CBD ~ Developed & vetted by our customers. Colorado grown with Hawaii roots & Aloha
We are becoming the "go-to" brand for those suffering from Fibromyalgia. As a small company, the mission of O² is to help families and individuals in need get access to affordable CBD of the highest quality.