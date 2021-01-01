About this product

If you are looking to use a variety of oils, you will need to stock up on our O2VAPE oil cartridges. These 0.6ml Polycarbonate Oil Cartridges are refillable and last up to 6 months. The best part? You can fill the oil cartridges with any of your favorite oils. These oil cartridges are compatible with any 510 thread vape pen and a filled cartridge should provide 300 to 400 perfect puffs, lasting up to three weeks depending on daily use.



2 Colors Available: White or Black



If you are looking for a few cartridges for personal use you can go ahead and buy right now. If you are looking for a larger number of cartridges for your business or brand, we can also work with you in producing the most dependable logo vape cartridges. Just contact us at our wholesale vape pen web page.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com