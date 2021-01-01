About this product

O2VAPE's Original Buttonless Vape Pen is perfect for traveling or a night out on the town. Get the best puff off the best looking oil vape pen out there with the peace of mind that comes from our Lifetime Warranty. Our vape pen has a sleek, intuitive, buttonless design with a stylus at the opposing end, making it even more versatile. The "auto draw" design is perfect for simple operation and minimal instructions. This stylus pen-style vape battery uses a 510 thread for maximum cartridge compatible, has a capacity of 280mAh and runs at 3.3 volts. With that voltage it works best with glass cartridges.



Tired of filling your drawer up with old vape batteries that burn out, don’t work and have spotty quality? O2VAPE solves that problem for you with our lifetime warranty-backed Original Buttonless Vape Pen battery.



Available in 4 Colors: Black, Stainless Steel, White or Gray



* No Buttons – you’re looking at the Original Buttonless Vape Pen. No more clicking buttons to turn your vape on and off. No tuning dials. No Confusion. Just charge it, screw on your favorite 510 thread cartridge and draw in for simple operation. Once you have achieved the perfect puff, it turns itself off until the next time it is used.



* 300 to 400 Perfect Puffs per Cartridge – the draw limit helps your cartridge last a little longer and the 3.3 volt works perfectly with our 0.5ml glass cartridge. We don’t recommend using a ceramic cell cartridge since they generally need a little more power. If you’re using a ceramic cell cartridge, we recommend the 3.7 volt buttonless oil vape kit.



* Light Weight Battery – Measuring at 5.98" long, 0.06” wide, and weighing less than 3 ounces, you’ll never know it’s in your purse or pocket until you need it. Battery last 3 to 5 days depending on use.



Get the perfect puff, long life and the top notch functionality that comes with O2VAPE's 510 Thread Oil Vape Pen Battery.



For additional features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com