Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand O2VAPE

O2VAPE

CERAM-X - Wax Pen Battery w/ 510 Thread

Buy Here

About this product

Do you need a tank of a battery that can power your 510 thread Donuts, Globes, Coiled, Quartz or Ceramic Wax Atomizers day after day? You’ve got to get the Ceram-X wax pen battery!

This thing is a beast and powers any 510 thread atomizer with between 3.3 to 4.2 volts - meaning you could even use a ceramic oil cartridge on it. It might look a little goofy if you do, but it will rip. If you use it as we recommend with an atomizer you can be sure that you will be blown away by it’s performance and also get some “warm fuzzies”, along with O2VAPE’s legendary customer service.

Product includes:
(1) Wax Vape Pen Battery
(1) Charging Cable

For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!