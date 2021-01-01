About this product

Do you need a tank of a battery that can power your 510 thread Donuts, Globes, Coiled, Quartz or Ceramic Wax Atomizers day after day? You’ve got to get the Ceram-X wax pen battery!



This thing is a beast and powers any 510 thread atomizer with between 3.3 to 4.2 volts - meaning you could even use a ceramic oil cartridge on it. It might look a little goofy if you do, but it will rip. If you use it as we recommend with an atomizer you can be sure that you will be blown away by it’s performance and also get some “warm fuzzies”, along with O2VAPE’s legendary customer service.



Product includes:

(1) Wax Vape Pen Battery

(1) Charging Cable



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com