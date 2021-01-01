Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand O2VAPE

O2VAPE

Innokin ENDURA T22 Vape Mod Kit (3 Colors)

Buy Here

About this product

Step into the world of vaping with our top selling e-juice Vape Mod Kit. The ENDURA T22 is the next step forward from Innokin’s T18 and includes a larger li-on battery that will hold a charge for even longer. This 2000 mAh battery fits snugly in the palm of your hand for the perfect vape and includes a 4.5ml tank for use with e-juice only.

Safety features include an automatic shutoff with a maximum activation time to avoid over-powering and to improve the safety of charging, usage and discharge.

This kit has everything that you might need in order to get started with e-juice vaping or to step up your vape game to the next level with a box mod style setup.

The Innokin ENDURA T22 Box Mod Starter Kit is all you need in a beautifully packaged kit. It includes the ENDURA 2000 mAh battery, Prism T22 4.5 ml Tank, Replacement Coil, Delrin Drip Tip, and Micro USB cord.

Features and Specs:
- Dimensions: 5-3/4″ x 7/8″ (Tank and Device)
- 510 Threaded
- Box Mod Style Design
- 2000 mAh Battery Capacity
- Glass and Stainless Steel Tank
- 22mm Diameter
- Top Fill Twist Design
- Prism Airflow Technology
- Minimum Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
- 100% Organic Cotton Coil
- 4.5mL E-Liquid Capacity
- Delrin Drip Tip
- Maximum output Wattage: 14W
- Maximum output Current: 3.5A
- Maximum output Voltage: 5.5V
- Charging: Micro USB DC5V/1A

Available in 3 Colors: Black, Silver, Blue

For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!