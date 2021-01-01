About this product

Step into the world of vaping with our top selling e-juice Vape Mod Kit. The ENDURA T22 is the next step forward from Innokin’s T18 and includes a larger li-on battery that will hold a charge for even longer. This 2000 mAh battery fits snugly in the palm of your hand for the perfect vape and includes a 4.5ml tank for use with e-juice only.



Safety features include an automatic shutoff with a maximum activation time to avoid over-powering and to improve the safety of charging, usage and discharge.



This kit has everything that you might need in order to get started with e-juice vaping or to step up your vape game to the next level with a box mod style setup.



The Innokin ENDURA T22 Box Mod Starter Kit is all you need in a beautifully packaged kit. It includes the ENDURA 2000 mAh battery, Prism T22 4.5 ml Tank, Replacement Coil, Delrin Drip Tip, and Micro USB cord.



Features and Specs:

- Dimensions: 5-3/4″ x 7/8″ (Tank and Device)

- 510 Threaded

- Box Mod Style Design

- 2000 mAh Battery Capacity

- Glass and Stainless Steel Tank

- 22mm Diameter

- Top Fill Twist Design

- Prism Airflow Technology

- Minimum Resistance: 1.2 Ohm

- 100% Organic Cotton Coil

- 4.5mL E-Liquid Capacity

- Delrin Drip Tip

- Maximum output Wattage: 14W

- Maximum output Current: 3.5A

- Maximum output Voltage: 5.5V

- Charging: Micro USB DC5V/1A



Available in 3 Colors: Black, Silver, Blue



