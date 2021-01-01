About this product

Say hello to the O2VAPE NANO Vape Pen and get ready for one of the smallest, longest lasting vape pens on the market. Featuring an upgraded larger battery capacity, variable voltage functionality, universal 510 thread catridge compatibility and the highest quality ceramic cell cartridge available, this vape pen is fully loaded with premium features and still fits in the palm of your hands!



The O2VAPE Nano Vape Pen packs all of the following features into the amazingly small footprint:



- The smallest footprint of any comparable battery on the market (2.12″ x 1.34″ x .67″)

- Large 650 mah capacity to keep you vaping longer between charges

- Variable Voltage optimized to accommodate large diameter cartridges

- Universal compatibility with your favorite 510 Thread cartridges

- "Auto off" feature (unit will automatically turn off after 10 mins of inactivity)

- The peace of mind of a Lifetime Battery Warranty

- Includes a USB Charging Cable and Award Winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5mL)



AVAILABLE OPTIONS:

- Cartridge Type: Ceramic or Vari-Flow Ceramic

- Cartridge Tips: Chrome, Wood or Rose Gold



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com