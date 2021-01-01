About this product

If you want a better puff there is one option that should be first to come to mind. The VESSEL Pod Cartridge Vape Pen offers a stronger pull, auto draw function and longer life. These 0.5ml pod cartridge refills will keep you vaping longer and are custom made just for your VESSEL pen. With a 0.5ml capacity, anti-leak technology and flexible specs, these carts are a great fit for any e-juice, oil or distillate and sure to leave you satisfied. Reload with these replacement cartridges and keep vaping with the best pen out there.



*Please note that these pods are not refillable.



For additional discounts you can purchase a 2, 5 or 10 pack. Our fast shipping means they will be in the mail the next business day.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com