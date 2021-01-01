About this product

Take extra care of your new vape pen with a stylish and protective Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case. This semi-hard shell case features specific compartments to hold your Cartridges with different oils, your USB Charger, and up to 2 Vape Pen Batteries.



Adorned with a chromed out O2VAPE logo and a tough zipper, this Vape Case is set to last you a long time. Add one to your order or pick one up alone - it's sure to make a great accessory for your favorite vape pen.



Includes:

- 1 Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case

**vape battery, charger, cartridge not included**



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com