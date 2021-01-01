Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand O2VAPE

O2VAPE

Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case

Buy Here

About this product

Take extra care of your new vape pen with a stylish and protective Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case. This semi-hard shell case features specific compartments to hold your Cartridges with different oils, your USB Charger, and up to 2 Vape Pen Batteries.

Adorned with a chromed out O2VAPE logo and a tough zipper, this Vape Case is set to last you a long time. Add one to your order or pick one up alone - it's sure to make a great accessory for your favorite vape pen.

Includes:
- 1 Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case
**vape battery, charger, cartridge not included**

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!