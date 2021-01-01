O2VAPE
About this product
Take extra care of your new vape pen with a stylish and protective Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case. This semi-hard shell case features specific compartments to hold your Cartridges with different oils, your USB Charger, and up to 2 Vape Pen Batteries.
Adorned with a chromed out O2VAPE logo and a tough zipper, this Vape Case is set to last you a long time. Add one to your order or pick one up alone - it's sure to make a great accessory for your favorite vape pen.
Includes:
- 1 Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case
**vape battery, charger, cartridge not included**
Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
Adorned with a chromed out O2VAPE logo and a tough zipper, this Vape Case is set to last you a long time. Add one to your order or pick one up alone - it's sure to make a great accessory for your favorite vape pen.
Includes:
- 1 Sunglass Style Vape Pen Case
**vape battery, charger, cartridge not included**
Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!