About this product

Get ready for The Ultimate vape kit, featuring our 3.7 XL Battery, which is the high capacity version of our best selling 3.7 volt vape pen battery, combined with our Vari-Flow Ceramic Cell Cartridge. The increased battery capacity means significantly less frequent charging and the variable flow cart means you can perfectly dial in the intensity of your hit. The 510 thread battery is compatible with almost every oil cartridge while the 3.7 voltage works well with original style cartridges or ceramic cell and gives just the right temp for most oils.



The Ultimate Premium Vape Kit includes:

- 3.7 XL Battery Volt with huge 650 Mah capacity for extended use between charges

- 510 thread is compatible with a wide range of your favorite oil cartridges

- Our refillable Vari-Flow Ceramic Cartridge with adjustable air flow valve to customize the intensity of each hit

- Wickless and Coil-less design: your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element

- Intuitive Button operation

- Car Charge Adapter and USB Charger

- Stylish Sunglass Protective Carry Case

- Peace of mind from our Lifetime Warranty



Available in 4 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rose Gold



Included Cartridge is available in 3 Colors: Chrome, Wood Grain, Rose Gold



Dial in your Perfect Puff with O2VAPE's ULTIMATE Premium Vape Pen Kit.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com