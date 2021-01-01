About this product

The TRAVELER EXTREME 2.0 Rechargeable Disposable Vape checks all the boxes. Discreet, lightweight, rechargeable, super high quality vapor and high capacity for the long journey.



We took our best selling disposable vape pen, one of the only disposables on the market featuring a ceramic cell cartridge, and just made it the best on the market by far. There are a few big concerns and complaints that disposable buyers share. Mainly, battery life, vapor quality and questions of whether you are getting a fresh battery in the first place. That’s why we’ve launched the first rechargeable disposable vape pen with a higher capacity and long-lasting 530 mAh battery and upgraded 0.5ml ceramic cell cartridge. It also includes a no-leak locking cap - once the cap is screwed on, it will not come off again as a safety feature (don’t screw it on unless you have already filled your pen).



Take a look at the details:

- 3.7 Volt for faster heating

- 0.5ml cartridge capacity

- Ceramic Cell for the best taste

- 530 Mah for longer life

- Dual air intake for smooth flow

- Locking Cap for safety

- Mini USB port for charging (*Does Not Include Charging Cable)

- Perfect hole size for medium to thick oil or distillate



Available in 2 Colors: Rugged Black, Stainless Steel



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com