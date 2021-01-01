About this product

Never be without out an O2VAPE Pen again because of a dead battery. These USB Chargers allow any of our Vape Pen Batteries to be charged anywhere there is a USB port. Take a look below and select the Charger that is the best fit for your Battery. Please keep in mind that some batteries require a different USB Charger since they work at different power levels. In order to limit the risk of damage to your battery, choose the right charger and have a vape filled day!



3 Types of USB Charges available that are optimized for each type of Vape Pen:

- Original Buttonless (120 mA)

- 3.7 Volt (150 mA)

- Variable Voltage (420 mA)



*Using a charger with a lower mA will result in a longer charge time, but will not damage your battery. Using a charger with a higher mA than recommended will likely damage your battery.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com