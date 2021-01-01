About this product

Do you only have a USB Charger for your vape pen? USB chargers aren’t always convenient and when your vape pens battery gets low or dies completely, you are left to resort to combustion or to go without unless you have a computer with a USB nearby. Imagine if your pens battery dies and your computer crashes, then you can’t burn!



With a USB wall charger, simply find a wall outlet give it about 2 hours for a full charge and get back to vaping your favorite oil! Never again be without an O2VAPE Pen because of a dead battery with our USB wall charger.



This replacement wall adapter fits any USB Vaporizer Charger including our O2VAPE Buttonless Vaporizer, DRYONIC II, or DUO Vape Pen. It actually works for most USB charged devices beyond just your vape pen.



- Charges any 510 thread vape pen battery

- Average full charge time 2.5 hours

- Average first charge 4.5 hours

- 120 volt compatibility



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com