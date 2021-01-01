About this product

Easily package, store and fill your favorite vape cartridge, dab rig or more with O2VAPE’s super high quality Vape Pen Syringe Applicators. These are available for bulk discounts and branding at our wholesale vape applicator page as well.



These feature:

- Heavy duty glass outside and silicone plunger and plug components

- Luer Locking Mechanism

- 2.5 mg capacity

- Increased thermal resistance

- Clean storage and easy usage for extracts, oils and honey

- No-Needle injection process

- Low leakage design

- Great for thin or thick oil’s and juices.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com