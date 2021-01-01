About this product

You have found the most customizable cartridge available on the market. The Vari-Flow features a variable air flow valve that will allow you to dial in how big of a puff you are looking to take. We paired that with our award-winning ceramic cell heating element, wickless and clean, as well as a much thicker glass casing. When you fill it up and dial in your voltage with one of our vape pen batteries you are going to be blown away by the quality.



Filling cartridges like this is easy as well. This simple screw on mouthpiece covers a large hole that makes filling with an applicator or a cartridge filling machine a breeze.



Features:

- 510 Thread

- Ceramic cell heating element

- Air flow control valve

- Available with locking cap on non-locking cap (Locking cap is a child proof, single fill and cannot be opened)

- Comes in either 0.5ml & 1ml Capacities (Chrome only)

- Choose from 2 Shapes: Slim or Wide

- Wholesale volume pricing available



Available in 3 Colors: Chrome, Rose Gold, Wood



*Chrome is available with a locking cap that stays closed once it’s screwed on the first time, as a safety mechanism, or a non-locking cap that can be refilled. The gold version is available only in non-locking cap currently.



** Choose Slim Carts for use with:

FLIP Vape Pens

3.7 Volt Button or Buttonless

Vari-Vape

Vari-Vape XL



***Not recommended for lower voltage batteries.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com