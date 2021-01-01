About this product

Looking to fine tune your vaping experience and for the longest battery life possible when you need your vape to really last between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE XL 900 Battery features an absolutely massive 900mAh Variable Voltage Battery that will keep you puffing longer while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.2-4.1V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most, conveniently with just a click of the button. This 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges and includes an advanced USB charger.



- Absolutely massive 900 mAh capacity battery with Variable Voltage and 510 thread

- Adjustable voltage and temperature control with button activation for different oil and cartridge types

- Voltage options of 3.2V (blue light), 3.7V (yellow light)and 4.1V (red light)

- 510 thread is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges

- Wired USB Charger made to gain a full charge that can last for days in just 2 hours.

- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Warranty



Available in 4 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray



Dial-in the perfect puff, enjoy massively long battery life and top notch functionality that comes with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE 900 Battery.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com