Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand O2VAPE

O2VAPE

VARI-VAPE 900 - Highest Capacity 900mAh Variable Voltage Vape Battery (4 Colors)

Buy Here

About this product

Looking to fine tune your vaping experience and for the longest battery life possible when you need your vape to really last between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE XL 900 Battery features an absolutely massive 900mAh Variable Voltage Battery that will keep you puffing longer while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.2-4.1V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most, conveniently with just a click of the button. This 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges and includes an advanced USB charger.

- Absolutely massive 900 mAh capacity battery with Variable Voltage and 510 thread
- Adjustable voltage and temperature control with button activation for different oil and cartridge types
- Voltage options of 3.2V (blue light), 3.7V (yellow light)and 4.1V (red light)
- 510 thread is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges
- Wired USB Charger made to gain a full charge that can last for days in just 2 hours.
- Peace of mind from a Lifetime Warranty

Available in 4 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray

Dial-in the perfect puff, enjoy massively long battery life and top notch functionality that comes with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE 900 Battery.

For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.

Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!