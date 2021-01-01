About this product

Looking to fine tune your vaping experience with long battery life between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE Variable Voltage Battery is the perfect mix of size and battery life with 350 mAh, while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.3V to 4.8V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most. The 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges



- 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery

- Variable Voltage from 3.3V to 4.8V

- 350 mAH for perfect size and battery life mix

- Includes special USB Charger

- Available in a Slim Kit or Premium Kit



Available in 6 Colors: Rose Gold, Wood Grain, Rugged Black, Stainless Steel, Rugged Gray, Rugged White



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com