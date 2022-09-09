OCB Premium Black rolling papers are made with top-quality flax fibres to produce a legendary combination of thinness and strength
The gold standard in rolling papers, OCB Premium Black rolliing papers are made with top-quality flax fibres to produce a legendary combination of thinness (14 g/m2) and strength that has made it a favourite in over 100 countries around the world. OCB's trademark watermark design ensures a slow, even burn, and the natural Arabic gum used on all OCB papers creates a neutral taste profile that lets the flavour of your favourite flower shine through as brilliantly as the iconic OCB hologram logo on every pack. OCB Premium Black King Size rolling papers measure 54x98mm and are packaged in booklets of 32 leaves.
Nature helps us find harmony, escape to simple pleasures, and appreciate the wonder of its gifts. It has inspired us to create the finest sustainably crafted rolling papers on Earth, connecting OCB® and rollers everywhere to a sustainable future and an enjoyable present.
It's a purpose we believe in and a choice we're proud to offer. Because life's more fun and so much more interesting when you leave the distractions behind and become...