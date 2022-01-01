About this product
8Labs CBD Full Spectrum Organic CBD Gummies 600MG : are fun, flavorful pectin gummies infused with the highest-quality Full Spectrum, Hemp Oil available. Each gummy contains 10MG of pure, broad spectrum, all-natural CBD. 60 Gummies per container.
Flavors:
▪ Yellow = Lemon
▪ Orange = Mandarin Orange
▪ Purple = Grape
Manufactured here in the United States, our CBD gummies deliver consistency, quality, and a delicious flavor. With a perfect combination of taste and texture that every palate will enjoy, we know that our gummies will not disappoint.
Product Details:
- Hemp Oil Derived
- 10MG Pure CBD Per Gummy
- Vegan Approved
- 0% THC
- Third-Party Tested
- Great Taste
- 60 Gummies Per Container
- Made in the USA
8LABS CBD products contain the full spectrum of cannabinoids including CBC, CBG, CBDA, CBN and others. Additionally, our extracts contain terpenes - organic hydrocarbons found in the essential oils of plants. Together CBD, other cannabinoids and terpenes all interact synergistically to create what scientists refer to as an “entourage effect” that magnifies the therapeutic benefits of the plant’s individual components—so that the medicinal impact of the whole plant is greater than the sum of its parts.
About this brand
8Labs CBD
8Labs CBD is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. At 8Labs, we are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents.
Our team consists of farmers, scientists, nutritionists and manufacturers, each with decades of experience in producing, formulating and distributing the best, all natural, highest quality dietary supplements. Our focus on research and development means that we explore the complex relationships that exist between raw materials and nutrition therapies to develop the most advanced products.
Why Choose 8Labs CBD?
*Our hemp is specifically grown for a single purpose - the extraction of CBD from its aerial parts. Through our partnership with experienced and licensed farmers in the USA, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense, organically grown plants at the peak of potency.
*8Labs CBD hemp oil has a unique chemical composition, extremely rich in CBD, other cannabinoids and terpenes. The full spectrum of compounds in our hemp oil work together creating an "entourage effect" that magnifies the therapeutic benefits of the plant's individual components.
*Our CBD hemp oils are processed using pure and clean supercritical CO2 extraction, then emulsified to 25 nanometers for superior liposomal delivery. The miniaturized droplets means our CBD extracts yield increased absorption, higher bioavailability and ultimately, greater effectiveness.
*We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest quality hemp oil extracts. Our CBD and phytonutrient content is confirmed by independent laboratory tests.
*8Labs CBD is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. We are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents.
Visit us at 8labscbd.com.
