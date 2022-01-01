About this product
8Labs CBD Full Spectrum Organic CBD Softgels : We know that our CBD works, but we understand that you might be hesitant. Because of that, we are now offering a no-risk, Money Back Guarantee on our one-week supply of softgels. If after one week of taking our softgels, you do not notice any improvements, we will refund you 100% of the purchase price.
8LABS CBD Softgels contains pure, clean and powerful, full spectrum, organic CBD made from top grade hemp. Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA. Nanoemulsified for superior liposomal absorption.
Features:
Great for reduction in stress and anxiety, helps get to sleep and stay asleep
Full spectrum organic CBD hemp oil extract
Sourced exclusively from top grade, organically grown hemp
Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA
Clean and pure extraction using supercritical CO2
Cold processed for maximum yield and potency
Microemulsified to 25 nanometers for superior absorption
Contains 25mg per softgel
Contains 750mg CBD per bottle
8labs CBD Full Spectrum Organic CBD Softgels is specifically formulated to be rich in CBD and other phytonutrients while having zero psychoactive effects. Through our partnership with experienced, knowledgeable and licensed farmers, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense plants at the peak of potency. Our hemp is organically cultivated, harvested and processed in Colorado, USA with no pesticides.
Our hemp is carefully collected and processed using supercritical CO2 extraction of hemp's aerial parts (stalks, leaves and flowers). This pure, clean and gentle extraction process yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural constituents. Then, hemp oil droplets are emulsified to 25 nanometers, providing increased absorption, higher bioavailability and ultimately, greater effectiveness. Our CBD softgels are potent, undenatured, and fully active, while containing no harsh chemicals, contaminants or toxins.
We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product for consistency and safety. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest grade organic CBD softgels. Our CBD content is 100% confirmed by independent laboratory tests.
8Labs CBD Full Spectrum Organic CBD Softgels is highly concentrated, highly bioactive and highly effective.
About this brand
8Labs CBD
8Labs CBD is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. At 8Labs, we are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents.
Our team consists of farmers, scientists, nutritionists and manufacturers, each with decades of experience in producing, formulating and distributing the best, all natural, highest quality dietary supplements. Our focus on research and development means that we explore the complex relationships that exist between raw materials and nutrition therapies to develop the most advanced products.
Why Choose 8Labs CBD?
*Our hemp is specifically grown for a single purpose - the extraction of CBD from its aerial parts. Through our partnership with experienced and licensed farmers in the USA, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense, organically grown plants at the peak of potency.
*8Labs CBD hemp oil has a unique chemical composition, extremely rich in CBD, other cannabinoids and terpenes. The full spectrum of compounds in our hemp oil work together creating an "entourage effect" that magnifies the therapeutic benefits of the plant's individual components.
*Our CBD hemp oils are processed using pure and clean supercritical CO2 extraction, then emulsified to 25 nanometers for superior liposomal delivery. The miniaturized droplets means our CBD extracts yield increased absorption, higher bioavailability and ultimately, greater effectiveness.
*We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest quality hemp oil extracts. Our CBD and phytonutrient content is confirmed by independent laboratory tests.
*8Labs CBD is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. We are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents.
Visit us at 8labscbd.com.
