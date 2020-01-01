 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Origin Grown

West Coast Craft Cannabis By West Coast Craft Cultivators.

Building The New Generation Of West Coast Cannabis.
Transform Generations Of Craft Expression.
Be The Influence Of Wisdom & Love.
About Origin Grown

Explore With Intention. Discover West Coast Origin Grown Craft Cannabis Through Lineage, Terroir & Expression. West Coast Origin Grown. Like nothing else in our world the cannabis plant maps to our body connecting us in ways we’ve always dreamed possible. The OG brand is a direct connection to the plant itself grown through the natural conditions of its origin and the intention of its creator. Naturally Harvested, Door Delivered. We alchemize the natural spectrum of aromas, flavors and effects harvested by craft cultivators on the west coast. Our craft captivates the dynamic expressions of cannabis varietals inspired by their origins of growth. We prepare each harvest into glass vessels offering drinks, flower, rolls and oils. Members can order our custom vessel boxes, have them door delivered and earn rewards towards future purchases. Building The New Generation Of West Coast Cannabis. We’re developing a P2P marketplace engineered to optimize the origin footprint economics for producing craft cannabis on an enterprise level from the culture where it originated. Through blockchain and token technology, utilization of the marketplace offers craft cultivators the opportunity to receive harvest funding and develop sustainable harvest economics to fuel the marketshare growth of legacy canniculture. The vision for the marketplace is to inspire a new generation of cannabis discovery connected to the energy of its origins and the undeniable power of its influence towards a world where wisdom and love brings us together in the choices we make for our future.

