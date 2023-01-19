Intense and powerful like the Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner seeds produce large, green, and strong cannabis flowers. They earned their name from their massive yields.



This strain by Dark Horse Genetics combines OG Kush with Strawberry Diesel strains, offering a well-balanced high with fruity and earthy flavors.



Having a 60:40 sativa/indica ratio, the Bruce Banner strain provides total relaxation, while delivering a high dose of THC: nearly 29% in some studies. It is the holy grail for cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to intense euphoria, this strain also won the High Times cannabis cup in 2014, inaugurating a new era in the cannabis industry. It also gives a whole-body mood boost and strong creativity after the initial rush.



Several users have reported that Bruce Banner is a powerful painkiller. It is also effective in treating anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia. Citrus notes dominate the flavor, while a strong, pungent smell dominates the scent. There is a thick layer of resinous glands that give the bud a heavily frosted appearance, giving the bud a balanced Indica/Sativa effect that goes beyond just a clever name and high THC content. Get the best Bruce Banner Seeds autoflower today!



