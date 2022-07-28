An Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis flower with colorful buds, Frozay cannabis seeds grow into a pungent flower. If you're looking for an out-of-this-world cannabis experience, then this may be your best choice. It is perfect for creative activities that need deeper concentration.



There are medium growth rates and flowering times of approximately 63 days, making Relentless Genetics Frozay fairly easy to grow indoors or outdoors. The buds are estimated to contain 21% THC and about 1% CBD.



In addition to its fruity sorbet notes, it boasts notes of juicy wine, pungent pine with spicy and citrusy flavors, giving it a unique taste.



Frozay autoflower cannabis seeds are becoming increasingly popular among recreational and medicinal cannabis growers alike. Frozay seeds offer an unparalleled ease of growing, with quick turnaround times from planting to harvest that make these seeds a great option for both beginner and experienced gardeners. Frozay autoflower cannabis also grows to a shorter height than most other cannabis varieties, meaning it needs less space to thrive. Additionally, Frozay's autoflower cannabis is high in THC content and gives off an intense aroma, making it the perfect choice for those looking to grow some especially potent buds.