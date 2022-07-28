About this product
An Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis flower with colorful buds, Frozay cannabis seeds grow into a pungent flower. If you're looking for an out-of-this-world cannabis experience, then this may be your best choice. It is perfect for creative activities that need deeper concentration.
There are medium growth rates and flowering times of approximately 63 days, making Relentless Genetics Frozay fairly easy to grow indoors or outdoors. The buds are estimated to contain 21% THC and about 1% CBD.
In addition to its fruity sorbet notes, it boasts notes of juicy wine, pungent pine with spicy and citrusy flavors, giving it a unique taste.
Frozay autoflower cannabis seeds are becoming increasingly popular among recreational and medicinal cannabis growers alike. Frozay seeds offer an unparalleled ease of growing, with quick turnaround times from planting to harvest that make these seeds a great option for both beginner and experienced gardeners. Frozay autoflower cannabis also grows to a shorter height than most other cannabis varieties, meaning it needs less space to thrive. Additionally, Frozay's autoflower cannabis is high in THC content and gives off an intense aroma, making it the perfect choice for those looking to grow some especially potent buds. When looking to find amazing quality Frozay Autoflower cannabis seeds. Get some fire weed seeds at OG Seeds now!
Frozay effects
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.