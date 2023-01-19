Known as a fan favorite and winner of two High Times Cannabis Cups, Gorilla Glue seeds produce a powerful cannabis hybrid strain with THC levels ranging from 18-30%.

In addition to hitting you like a ton of soft pillows, this sticky strain also fills your room with earthy and sour aromas.



A favorite among those who seek powerful and sedative effects from their buds, Gorilla Glue - also known as "Gorilla Glue #1" - has quickly become a favorite. This cross between "Chem's Sister" and "Chocolate Diesel" has a strong yet pleasing smell and immediately hits you hard.



Gorilla Glue was reportedly created by accident when the breeder made a pollination error. This resulted in its sticky, chunky buds. In contrast to some of its sister strains, this strain has a woody, earthy aroma that will immediately captivate you.



When choosing the best Gorilla Glue Cannabis seeds for your growing operation, there are multiple options for consideration. Three primary types of Gorilla Glue seeds are available - regular "unsexed," feminized, and autoflowering seeds. It's always important to consider what type of Gorilla Glue cannabis seeds you'd like to grow before selecting.

