Also known as GSC, Girl Scout Cookies seeds provide a colorful, high-potency, indica-dominant hybrid strain.



A cross between the legendary balanced indica-sativa OG Kush and the pure sativa OG Kush with the pure sativa Durban Poison strain, Girl Scout Cookies is 60% indica dominant and can reach THC levels of up to 28%.



The GSC strain was bred in the San Francisco/Bay Area by a collective of breeders called Cookie Family, which is now taking its genetics and brand into the mainstream of the booming west coast cannabis market.



In addition to Cherry Pie, Sunset Sherbert, and Gelato, the Cookie Fam cultivated strains named after sweet desserts. The strain is named after its flavor, which was thought to be similar to the thin mint cookies from Girl Scout Cookies. The GSC strain has a dark, slightly skunky, OG Kush-dominant terpene profile that contains some sweeter elements even though it isn't sweet. Cookies are also popular with users of OG Kush or Bubba Kush varieties.



The terpenes in Girl Scout Cookies include Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. This strain is known for its euphoric, uplifting high and large THC concentration. Medical marijuana users use it to treat chronic pain, nausea, anxiety, appetite stimulation, and sleep aids.

