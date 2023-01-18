The Hindu Kush strain is known for its ease of use by beginner growers. As a result of its resistance to changes in temperature and climate, this strain is one of the last remaining 100% Indica plants. Many have revered Hindu Kush seeds for centuries because they are native to the Hindu Kush mountain range in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan. They produce an exceptionally potent, 100% pure indica cannabis strain.



With a THC concentration of 18% and a CBD concentration of approximately 1%, Hindu Kush seeds produce a 100% pure indica strain. The sweet, earthy aromas of Hindu Kush may induce a deep sense of calm, euphoria, creativity, and relaxation, making it an ideal bud for relaxing after a long and productive day.



Ideally, the strain should be kept between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit as long as humidity and moisture are low.