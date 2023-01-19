With spearhead-shaped calyxes and medium-density buds, Skywalker OG seeds produce a dark olive-green flower head that is spearhead-shaped. In addition, as the plant matures, the nugs will become more sticky and emit a stronger smell. Therefore, smoking Skywalker OG keeps the Dark Side at bay, leaving you feeling euphoric and peaceful. Additionally, Skywalker OG plants flower in 9 weeks and yield high-to-moderate quantities.



The THC content of Skywalker OG feminized seeds ranges between 20-26%, while the CBD content is 0.5%. This cannabis strain was crossed with OG Kush, and has an indica:sativa ratio of 85%:15%, and it can grow in temperate, Mediterranean, desert, and tropical climates. During the growth process, Skywalker OG responds well to Sea of Green (SOG) and Scrogging (SCROG).



This hybrid strain is 85% indica-dominant and known for its creamy citrus flavor profile and high THC content. Skywalker OG seeds were created by crossing Skywalker (Mazar x Blueberry) with OG Kush. OG Kush's earthy pine aroma is blended with Skywalker's fruity notes to produce Skywalker's deep, sweet flavor.



There is no doubt that Skywalker OG is a top shelf strain thanks to its creamy, citrusy taste, complemented by gassy earthiness. Its high THC levels and unique flavor profile make it very popular among consumers.