The Sour Diesel strain is very popular among novice growers because of its high THC content, smooth smoke, and pungent gassy aroma.



As a sativa Cannabis strain, Sour Diesel dates back to the 1990s. It was bred by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. This energizing strain has a pungent aroma of diesel that contributes to its fast-acting, cerebral, and dreamy effects. Its flavor profile is pungent in nature. Among medical cannabis users, Sour Diesel is used for treating depression, chronic pain, and stress. A grower reports this strain thrives best in dry, outdoor climates. The plant flowers in about 77 days.



Sour Diesel seeds have a mysterious origin, just like many classic cannabis strains with roots in the prohibition era. Botanists in the cannabis industry have done some thorough sleuthing and determined that Sour Diesel is descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk. Super Skunk and Chemdawg 91 are both sweet and dank, so there's no denying Sour Diesel's dank lineage.



A strain like Sour Diesel smells like a gas station and is very skunky. However, the Sour Diesel strain will make you feel anything but sour. You will experience a surge of cerebral energy and a boost of creativity at first. This sativa dominant strain feels uplifting and is a perfect wake-and-bake strain for remote workers who want mental stimulation.