About this product
The Sour Pinot strain is a balanced hybrid strain with a THC content averaging 20%.
You won't have to worry about your light cycle since this seed will produce buds with a great color spectrum, and you'll be able to harvest sooner since it's an autoflowering variety.
It produces 15.5-17.5 ounces of fruit per square meter with a short, dense, and bushy growth pattern. Certainly, Sour Pinot gets its name from its parent strains of Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel for its gassy grape-like taste. It has a fruity undertone of diesel and grapes.
Besides improving your stamina, mood, and creativity, this strain also promotes creativity and concentration. Once the high wears off, you will experience a relaxing full-body effect that soothes your muscles without requiring you to lie down. Secondly, it helps you stay productive and promotes a calming feeling throughout your mind and body.
You won't have to worry about your light cycle since this seed will produce buds with a great color spectrum, and you'll be able to harvest sooner since it's an autoflowering variety.
It produces 15.5-17.5 ounces of fruit per square meter with a short, dense, and bushy growth pattern. Certainly, Sour Pinot gets its name from its parent strains of Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel for its gassy grape-like taste. It has a fruity undertone of diesel and grapes.
Besides improving your stamina, mood, and creativity, this strain also promotes creativity and concentration. Once the high wears off, you will experience a relaxing full-body effect that soothes your muscles without requiring you to lie down. Secondly, it helps you stay productive and promotes a calming feeling throughout your mind and body.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.