The Sour Pinot strain is a balanced hybrid strain with a THC content averaging 20%.

You won't have to worry about your light cycle since this seed will produce buds with a great color spectrum, and you'll be able to harvest sooner since it's an autoflowering variety.



It produces 15.5-17.5 ounces of fruit per square meter with a short, dense, and bushy growth pattern. Certainly, Sour Pinot gets its name from its parent strains of Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel for its gassy grape-like taste. It has a fruity undertone of diesel and grapes.



Besides improving your stamina, mood, and creativity, this strain also promotes creativity and concentration. Once the high wears off, you will experience a relaxing full-body effect that soothes your muscles without requiring you to lie down. Secondly, it helps you stay productive and promotes a calming feeling throughout your mind and body.