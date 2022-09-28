About this product
All the refreshing flavor without the seeds or rind. A gummy so reminiscent of the actual fruit, you might just think you’ll need a napkin handy. There is a reason the watermelon is the most consumed melon in the US, this gummy will have you believing why that is.
Delicious flavor • Made from scratch • Fully infused • Never sprayed or massaged • Full panel tested • Premium extracts • No bad aftertaste • Free from chemicals and solvents
OGeez! Brands
OGeez! Brands is one of Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis concentrate infusion manufacturers and is dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. The company has worked to develop cutting-edge delivery systems and to find ways to increase shelf life without affecting quality and taste. The quality of our products stem from our combination of accurate dosing and our amazing flavor. It all feeds into our motto: “Flavoring Life."
00000039DCVR00320237