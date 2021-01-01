Copia is Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis kitchen and has been dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. Each order from your dispensary is produced to order to ensure the highest quality, freshness, and longer shelf life.

We use premium extracts containing full-spectrum and distillate oil derived from the highest quality marijuana, free from chemicals and solvents. All of our products are spot tested for accurate/consistent dosing and we test all of our oil using a third-party laboratory to ensure that it has accurate cannabinoid profiles and is free from any contaminants, chemicals or solvents.

By working with top formulators and scientists Copia continues to research and develop more THC/CBD ratio products to support patient requests. Edible products are not a one size fits all solution, which is why Copia is proud to offer a wide range of products for all demographics and preferences.



Copia is proud to announce a new partnership with K.I.N.D Concentrates, Keef Cola & Tommy Chongs. We strive to provide quality products to the Arizona cannabis market.